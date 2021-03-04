Estás leyendo: El CGPJ hace solo seis de los ocho nombramientos previstos, en un pleno dividido

PODER JUDICIAL

El CGPJ hace solo seis de los ocho nombramientos previstos, en un pleno dividido

Solo se ha podido cubrir una de las tres vacantes en el Tribunal Supremo: el magistrado Antonio García, que ha logrado 13 de los 21 votos, en un pleno que ha demostrado su división.

El presidente del CGPJ y del Tribunal Supremo, Carlos Lesmes durante su intervención en la ceremonia de toma de posesión de tres nuevos jueces.
El presidente del CGPJ y del Tribunal Supremo, Carlos Lesmes durante su intervención en la ceremonia de toma de posesión de tres nuevos jueces. Imagen de Archivo. Chema Moya / EFE

El Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) ha afrontado en el que podría ser su último pleno extraordinario, este jueves, la designación de seis de las ocho vacantes en la cúpula judicial, tres de ellas en el Tribunal Supremo, aunque solo se ha cubierto una. Estos nombramientos se producen en medio del nuevo bloqueo político por la renovación del CGPJ, que parecía que había avanzado hace una semana, pero que sigue sin resolverse, tras el mandato caducado del actual gobierno de los jueces desde hace dos años.

El pleno del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) ha aprobado seis nombramientos de los ocho que tenía previstos y ninguno de ellos ha cosechado más de 13 votos, muestra de la división existente en este órgano.

Finalmente, solo se ha nombrado a uno de los magistrados del Supremo, a Antonio García, en la Sala Primera, que ha conseguido 13 de los 21 votos. Se han retirado del orden del día los puntos relativos a la provisión de otra plaza de magistrado en esa Sala y otra en la Sala Cuarta del Alto Tribunal. También han sido elegidos presidentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia del País Vasco y del de Canarias, Ignacio Subijana y Juan Luis Lorenzo Bragado, respectivamente, ambos en segunda votación, en la que han conseguido 13 votos de los 21.

