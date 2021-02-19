Estás leyendo: Ciudadanos convoca primarias para renovar sus agrupaciones en la Comunitat Valenciana

Ciudadanos convoca primarias para renovar sus agrupaciones en la Comunitat Valenciana

Los interesados tienen 72 horas para presentar candidaturas y el 27 de febrero se votará la composición de estas juntas.

Toni Cantó
El Portavoz de Ciudadanos en las Cortes Valencianas, Toni Cantó, interviene en el Pleno. Manuel Bruque / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

Servimedia

Ciudadanos convocó este viernes elecciones primarias para elegir nuevas direcciones de sus agrupaciones en la Comunitat Valenciana, para iniciar una "nueva etapa de renovación".

Así lo señaló el partido en una nota de prensa, donde destacó que en las próximas horas convocarán a los afiliados de la formación para que puedan participar en los procesos abiertos para designar las juntas directivas de todas las agrupaciones locales. Los interesados disponen de 72 horas para presentar candidaturas y el 27 de febrero se votará la composición de estas juntas.

La secretaria delegada de Organización de Ciudadanos en esta comunidad autónoma, Teresa Ortiz, animó a los afiliados a participar en este proceso para garantizar el "éxito" de la convocatoria, al tiempo que recordó que en los últimos meses se han mantenido más de 30 reuniones con personas de todas las comarcas para explicar los cambios que se aplicarán en base al nuevo reglamento interno.

Ortiz comentó que esta nueva etapa comienza con todas las "garantías de transparencia" y abierta a la participación de los afiliados, los "máximos protagonistas" en este proceso. Un proceso, continuó Ortiz, que se llevará a cabo de forma "unánime y homogénea" para agilizar la constitución de las directivas de las agrupaciones.

Además, se mostró partidaria de "reactivar" el trabajo que se desarrolla desde los municipios, al tiempo que dijo que este trabajo es "fundamental" para tener contacto directo con toda la sociedad y para a dar a conocer las propuestas de "centro" de Cs.

