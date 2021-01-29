madridActualizado:
Dos ciudadanos han llevado a la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Provincial de Alacant la vacunación irregular de los alcaldes y dirigentes políticos que se han saltado el protocolo de vacunación.
Se trata de dos portavoces vecinales, según adelanta la Cadena SER , que han denunciado la lluvia de cargos públicos que se han vacunado, pese a no pertenecer al primer grupo del plan de vacunación.
Así, piden que lleven a cabo "sanciones legales" como la inhabilitación y se establezca una normal legal para todos ellos.
Algunos de ellos, como los alcaldes socialistas de El Verger y Els Poblets, se vacunaron bajo el pretexto de que "sobraron dosis" y han rechazo dimitir de su cargo, de momento.
También utilizó el mismo argumento el edil de Sanidad del municipio de Orihuela, el popular José Galiano, que confirmó el pasado 6 de enero que se vacunó en la residencia de san Francisco de la localidad porque "sobraron dos o tres dosis y se iban a desechar".
Una polémica que se enreda cada día que pasa y que levanta ampollas entre los ciudadanos y las investigaciones de Sanidad, todavía sin resultados.
La denuncia hace referencia a la vacunación de los alcaldes de El Verger y Els Poblets, los socialistas Ximo Coll y Carolina Vives; La Nucía, el popular Bernabé Cano; el diputado responsable del Centro Doctor Esquerdo de la Diputación, Juan Bautista Roselló; el concejal de Sanidad de Orihuela, José Galiano (PP); el comisionado del área de salud de Torrevieja y la edil de Bienestar Social y Sanidad de Dénia, la socialista Cristina Morera, la única política de la Comunitat Valenciana que ha dimitido hasta el momento.
