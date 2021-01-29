Estás leyendo: Dos ciudadanos de Alacant denuncian a la Fiscalía la vacunación irregular de cargos públicos

Vacunación en Alicante Dos ciudadanos de Alacant denuncian a la Fiscalía la vacunación irregular de cargos públicos 

Ante la lluvia de políticos que se han vacunado en la provincia sin pertenecer al primer grupo del plan de vacunación, exigen que se valoren sanciones como la inhabilitación.

Una sanitaria prepara una dosis de la vacuna contra el coronavirus. EFE

Dos ciudadanos han llevado a la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Provincial de Alacant la vacunación irregular de los alcaldes y dirigentes políticos que se han saltado el protocolo de vacunación. 

Se trata de dos portavoces vecinales, según adelanta la Cadena SER , que han denunciado la lluvia de cargos públicos que se han vacunado, pese a no pertenecer al primer grupo del plan de vacunación.

Así, piden que lleven a cabo "sanciones legales" como la inhabilitación y se establezca una normal legal para todos ellos.

Algunos de ellos, como los alcaldes socialistas de El Verger y Els Poblets, se vacunaron bajo el pretexto de que "sobraron dosis" y han rechazo dimitir de su cargo, de momento.

También utilizó el mismo argumento el edil de Sanidad del municipio de Orihuela, el popular José Galiano, que confirmó el pasado 6 de enero que se vacunó en la residencia de san Francisco de la localidad porque "sobraron dos o tres dosis y se iban a desechar".

Una polémica que se enreda cada día que pasa y que levanta ampollas entre los ciudadanos y las investigaciones de Sanidad, todavía sin resultados.

La denuncia hace referencia a la vacunación de los alcaldes de El Verger y Els Poblets, los socialistas Ximo Coll y Carolina Vives; La Nucía, el popular Bernabé Cano; el diputado responsable del Centro Doctor Esquerdo de la Diputación, Juan Bautista Roselló; el concejal de Sanidad de Orihuela, José Galiano (PP); el comisionado del área de salud de Torrevieja y la edil de Bienestar Social y Sanidad de Dénia, la socialista Cristina Morera, la única política de la Comunitat Valenciana que ha dimitido hasta el momento.

