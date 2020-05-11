Estás leyendo: Marcos de Quinto llama "payaso" a Iglesias

Ciudadanos Marcos de Quinto llama "payaso" a Iglesias

El diputado fue un fichaje del expresidente de Cs, Albert Rivera, para las elecciones del 28 de abril de 2019. Actualmente, forma parte del equipo de dirección de Inés Arrimadas.

El diputado de Ciudadanos, Marcos de Quinto, durante la sesión de constitución de las Cortes. Europa Press
El diputado de Ciudadanos, Marcos de Quinto, tilda de "payaso" al vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, y se muestra contrario a la puesta en marcha del ingreso mínimo vital. "O se hace un pacto entre partidos serios o esto se va a pique", escribe a través de su cuenta de Twitter.

De Quinto cita un tuit del exportavoz de Cs en el Congreso, Juan Carlos Girauta, que recientemente se dio de baja del partido tras la decisión de Inés Arrimadas de votar 'sí' a la prórroga del estado de alarma tras llegar a un acuerdo con el Gobierno. En dicho tuit, Girauta escribe: "Por exigencia de Podemos, el gobierno va a repartir una morterada de millardos, empeorando un rescate europeo que exigirá prescindir de Podemos".

El exvicepresidente ejecutivo de Coca-Cola, en la misma línea, que Girauta, alega: "España está ante una de las crisis mas graves de su historia y no podemos permitirnos (como dice Girauta) estar a expensas de este payaso de vicepresidente que tenemos. Basta que la UE vea sus vídeos...".

El diputado fue un fichaje del expresidente de Cs, Albert Rivera, para las elecciones del 28 de abril de 2019. Fue su número dos en la lista por Madrid. Actualmente, forma parte de la Ejecutiva de Arrimadas, el máximo órgano de dirección, junto con otros nombres como el vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, su homólogo en la Junta de Andalucía, Juan Marín, o la cabeza visible de Cs en Catalunya, Lorena Roldán.

