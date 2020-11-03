Estás leyendo: El juez de 'Kitchen' ordena un careo entre Fernández Díaz y su ex número dos Francisco Martínez

Las cloacas de Interior El juez de 'Kitchen' ordena un careo entre Fernández Díaz y su ex número dos Francisco Martínez

El juez García Castellón les ha emplazado a ambos el próximo 13 de noviembre a que acudan de nuevo a la Audiencia Nacional, donde prestaron declaración como investigados la semana pasada, ante las divergencias entre sus declaraciones.

El exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz (izquierda de a imagen) llega a la Audiencia Nacional acompañado por su abogado. VÍCTOR LERENA / EFE

El magistrado de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón ha acordado un careo entre el exministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz y su ex número dos Francisco Martínez ante las divergencias entre sus declaraciones sobre la supuesta operación de espionaje al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas.

Según ha adelantado El Mundo e informan a Efe fuentes jurídicas, el magistrado que investiga la pieza Kitchen, enmarcada dentro del caso Villarejo, les ha emplazado el próximo 13 de noviembre a que acudan de nuevo a la Audiencia Nacional, donde prestaron declaración como investigados la semana pasada.

Ambos aportaron diferentes versiones sobre ese supuesto operativo parapolicial de espionaje a Luis Bárcenas en busca, presuntamente, de documentos comprometedores para dirigentes del PP y pagado con fondos reservados.

Por un lado, el ex secretario de Estado de Seguridad, tras registrar ante notario una serie de mensajes de texto que supuestamente se cruzó con Fernández Díaz, dijo que el exministro estaba al tanto del dispositivo, aunque matizó que no se le llamó Kitchen y que él consideró que eran actuaciones legales en busca de las cuentas ocultas de Bárcenas en el extranjero.

Al día siguiente el exministro negó conocer esa supuesta operación de espionaje, aseguró que no eran suyos los mensajes que le atribuía su número dos, y negó también que le hubiese pedido a Martínez que confirmase si el chófer de Bárcenas, captado como confidente, era colaborador policial, como el ex secretario de Estado había dicho la víspera.

