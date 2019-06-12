Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Gobierno en Canarias Coalición Canaria ofrece al PP presidir un gobierno conjunto en Canarias

La formación ha ofrecido al líder del PP en las islas, Asier Antona, presidir el futuro Gobierno de Canarias, así como gestionar buena parte de sus consejerías si acepta compartir el Ejecutivo con los nacionalistas

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente del Gobierno de Canarias, Fernando Clavijo. EFE

El candidato de Coalición Canaria-PNC a la Presidencia del Gobierno de Canarias, Fernando Clavijo.. EFE

Coalición Canaria (CC) ha ofrecido al líder del PP en las islas, Asier Antona, presidir el futuro Gobierno de Canarias, así como gestionar buena parte de sus consejerías si acepta compartir el Ejecutivo con los nacionalistas, según han confirmado fuentes de la negociación.

Ese hipotético pacto entre CC y PP necesitaría, no obstante, del concurso de una o dos fuerzas políticas más, ya que sus grupos parlamentarios solo suman 31 diputados, cinco menos de los necesarios para la mayoría absoluta.

De consumarse este pacto, el PP presidiría el Gobierno de Canarias a pesar de contar solo con 11 de los 70 escaños y de ser la tercera fuerza política en el archipiélago, por detrás de PSOE (25 escaños) y de CC (20 escaños). Nueva Canarias, con cinco escaños; Unidas Podemos, con cuatro; Agrupación Socialista Gomera, con tres; y Ciudadanos, con dos, completan el Parlamento regional.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad