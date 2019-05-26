Público
Resultados Barcelona Maragall se impone a Colau en Barcelona con un resultado muy ajustado

Colau y Maragall se quedarían con diez escaños mientras el PSC seguiría la estela con ocho. Un pacto entre los socialistas y los comunes no obtendría la mayoría.  

La actual alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, empataría con el candidato de ERC, Ernest Maragall, en Barcelona, según sondeos a pie de urna | EFE/ Alejandro García

El alcaldable de ERC en Barcelona, Ernest Maragall, ha logrado este domingo ganar las elecciones a la Alcaldía a la candidata de BComú, Ada Colau, con pocos votos de diferencia y empatados con diez concejales.

Con el 95,3% escrutado, la ERC de Maragall ha obtenido diez ediles -el doble que en 2015, cuando consiguió cinco-, y Colau ha obtenido también diez -pierde uno-, con 4.600 votos menos que los republicanos.

Esta es la primera victoria de ERC en la capital catalana desde la transición, mientras que el PSC tendrá ocho ediles -el doble que en 201-; BCN Canvi-Cs de Manuel Valls, seis -suma uno-; JxCat de Joaquim Forn, cinco, y el PP, dos, mientras que la CUP se queda fuera.

