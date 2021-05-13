La líder de En Comú Podem en el Parlament, Jéssica Albiach, ha anunciado en el pleno al candidato a la investidura por ERC, Pere Aragonès, que dan por rotas las negociaciones hasta que no descarte que Junts pueda entrar en el Govern.

"Damos por rotas las negociaciones hasta que diga públicamente que Junts no entrará en el Govern ni ahora ni en el resto de la legislatura", ha dicho Albiach a Aragonès durante la sesión de control al Ejecutivo autonómico en funciones.

Los Comunes se avinieron a negociar con ERC si estos se emancipaban de Junts para un futuro Govern, pero en las últimas horas los republicanos han acordado un pacto de mínimos con la CUP y los posconvergentes, una línea roja para los morados.

Albiach le ha insistido a Aragonès que la única salida a la situación de bloqueo que vive la política catalana es un Govern progresista, frente al "insulto" a la ciudadanía que sería una nueva convocatoria electoral y la repetición del tándem ERC-Junts, que sería un Govern "fallido" nuevamente.

Para la líder de los morados, Aragonès "debe decidir" si quiere o no ser president de la Generalitat "tutelado" por Junts, si quiere o no "blindar los servicios públicos" y si "cree o no en la mesa del diálogo".

En la réplica, el vicepresident en funciones de president le ha respondido, sin embargo, que existen cuatro partidos que, a su juicio, deben encontrar una fórmula para entenderse porque "la aritmética es la que es", y ha nombrado a ERC, Junts, CUP y Comunes.

Pese a la salida de las negociaciones de los morados, Aragonès ha dicho estar "convencido" de que se podrá aprovechar el plazo que resta para alcanzar un pacto de Govern que evite la convocatoria electoral.