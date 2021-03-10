Estás leyendo: Encuesta: ¿A quién votarías en las elecciones de mayo para que gobernara la Comunidad de Madrid?

Público
Público

Elecciones a la Comunidad de Madrid Encuesta: ¿A quién votarías en las elecciones de mayo para que gobernara la Comunidad de Madrid?

Tras el anuncio de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, de disolver la cámara autonómica y convocar elecciones anticipadas los candidatos comienzan una nueva carrera para preparar los comicios.

Los candidatos a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid.
Los candidatos a presidir la Comunidad de Madrid. PÚBLICO

Madrid

Actualizado:

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público