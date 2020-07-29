madrid
El consejero de Sanidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, ha asegurado que desde el Ejecutivo regional "no van a dejar de intentar" la puesta en marcha de la 'cartilla covid' anunciada ayer.
"La Comunidad de Madrid no puede dejar de intentarlo y estamos valorando de qué manera vamos a hacer este proyecto piloto", ha expresado Escudero en declaraciones a Antena 3, recogidas por Europa Press.
Asimismo, Escudero ha avanzado que el proyecto todavía está en proceso de elaboraciones y que están trabajando con varias direcciones generales.
Por otra parte, también ha señalado que desde el Ministerio de Sanidad reciben "noticias que resultan un poco descorazonadoras" y, en este sentido, se ha referido a la propuesta de la Comunidad de Madrid de utilizar herramientas en el aeropuerto de Barajas como la obligación de que los viajeros traigan una PCR de origen. "El Ministerio siempre pone trabas y negativas para poder hacer las cosas", ha zanjado.
Por último, ha insistido que la implantación de la cartilla es "dar un paso más" y que contarán "con el respaldo de expertos, valorando todos los elementos que hay que tener en cuenta para conseguir tener esa cartilla y ese conocimiento que ya está presente en la historia clínica de los madrileños que han estado dentro de nuestro sistema sanitario".
