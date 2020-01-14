La cárcel de Lledoners ha concedido sendos permisos de 48 horas al expresidente de la ANC Jordi Sànchez y al líder de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, para salir de prisión, una vez han cumplido la cuarta parte de la condena que se les impuso por el procés.
Según han informado fuentes del Departamento de Justicia, la junta de tratamiento de Lledoners, donde están reclusos los Jordis, ha acordado esta mañana concederles sus primeros permisos ordinarios, que ahora deberán ser ratificados por el Servicio de Clasificación de la Secretaría de Medidas Penales de la Generalitat.
Tanto Cuixart como Jordi Sànchez, cumplen este martes un cuarto de la condena de nueve años de cárcel que les impuso el Tribunal Supremo por sedición.
Al encontrarse en segundo grado penitenciario, los "Jordis" tendrían derecho a 36 permisos de salida ordinarios al año y, siempre que sean de hasta dos días de duración, no precisan del aval del juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria.
La semana pasada, el Departamento de Justicia clasificó en segundo grado a los siete líderes independentistas en prisión, un régimen que puede ser flexibilizado mediante la aplicación de artículos del régimen penitenciario –como el 100.2 o el 117– para disfrutar de salidas diurnas de la cárcel, incluso a diario, con el fin de trabajar o participar en labores de voluntariado.
Cuixart no tiene previsto recurrir ante el juez su clasificación en segundo grado–apelación en la que sería el Supremo, como tribunal sentenciador–, el que tendría la última palabra, mientras que Sànchez no lo ha decidido aún, a la espera de valorar la situación con su abogado.
