Confirmados en Madrid cuatro casos de la nueva cepa del coronavirus aparecida en Reino Unido

Confirmados en Madrid cuatro casos de la nueva variante británica de la covid

La Dirección General de Salud Pública de la Comunidad de Madrid ha confirmado este sábado la presencia de cuatro casos confirmados de la nueva variante británica de la covid-19 y actualmente tiene otros tres casos sospechosos en los que se está secuenciando el genoma del virus.

Los cuatro confirmados proceden de cuatro ciudadanos que han viajado desde el Reino Unido.

Lo ha indicado el viceconsejero de Salud Pública y Plan Covid-19, Antonio Zapatero, en una rueda de prensa sobre la evolución de la situación epidemiológica en la región.

