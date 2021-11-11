Estás leyendo: El Congreso aprueba el nombramiento de Ángel Gabilondo como Defensor del Pueblo

La Cámara Baja, además, ha aprobado la renovación de seis de los doce consejeros del Tribunal de Cuentas. A excepción de PP y PSOE, la mayoría de partidos no han participado en la votación.

Ángel Gabilondo, en una imagen de archivo. Alejandro Martínez Vélez / Europa Press

El Congreso ha aprobado este jueves el nombramiento de Ángel Gabilondo como séptimo Defensor del Pueblo desde que se creara el cargo en 1982. La votación se ha resuelto con un total de 240 votos a favor, tres nulos y seis en blanco. 

Tras haber logrado los tres quintos de votos a favor necesarios por parte de la Cámara Baja, la siguiente aprobación queda en manos del Senado, según ha indicado la presidenta del Congreso de los Diputados, Meritxell Batet. 

Una vez la Cámara Alta dé su visto bueno, la decisión final quedará en manos de la Comisión Mixta de Relaciones con el Defensor del Pueblo, que se deberá reunir para aprobar el nombramiento de Gabilondo. Este tendrá lugar el próximo 18 de noviembre

El que fuera candidato a la Comunidad de Madrid por el Partido Socialista se verá respaldado durante su andadura como Defensor del Pueblo por María Teresa Jiménez Becerril y Patricia Bárcena García, que serán las adjuntas primera y segunda. 

Renovación en los órganos de Justicia

El pacto de los socialistas y los populares para desbloquear la renovación de los tribunales constitucionales ha dado este jueves resultados: el nombramiento de seis consejeros del Tribunal de Cuentas ha sido aprobado. Las otras seis personas que componen dicho jurado quedan a cargo del Senado.

Si bien es cierto que los tres quintos reglamentarios de la Cámara han dado su apoyo a esta selección, un sector de la izquierda no ha quedado del todo convencido. Diputados Unidas Podemos, por ejemplo, no han dado su beneplácito a algunos de los seleccionados. 

PNV, PDeCAT, Más País, Junts, Vox, ERC, EH Bildu, BNG, Compromís, la Cup y Ciudadanos, por su parte, no han sido partícipes de la votación, mientras que UPN y Compromís CC han optado por el voto en blanco.  Es más, muchos de estos partidos se han mostrado contrarios a la elección de algunos de los candidatos seleccionados por el Partido Popular, como Concha Espejel o Enrique Arnaldo. 

