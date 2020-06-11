Estás leyendo: El Congreso da luz verde para retirar las medallas a Billy el Niño

Público
Público

Memoria histórica El Congreso da luz verde para retirar las medallas a Billy el Niño

Acordada entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos, la iniciativa finalmente ha incorporado las sugerencias de Ciudadanos. Contó con 207 votos a favor, 57 en contra y 86 abstenciones.

El expolicía franquista conocido como 'Billy el Niño' fallece por coronavirus
El expolicía franquista, Antonio González Pacheco, conocido como 'Billy el Niño' en una imagen de archivo tras declarar en la Audiencia Nacional en 2014. (Redacción)

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

Tal como estaba previsto, el Congreso de los Diputados ha dado este jueves luz verde para que puedan retirar las medallas a Antonio González Pacheco, alias Billy el Niño, inspector de Policía del régimen franquista imputado en su día por delitos de torturas y lesa humanidad y fallecido recientemente.

La iniciativa ya se debatió ayer en el Pleno de la Cámara Baja, aunque la votación ha tenido lugar este jueves con el siguiente resultado: 207 votos a favor, 57 en contra y 86 abstenciones.

Acordada entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos, la iniciativa finalmente ha incorporado las sugerencias de Ciudadanos y se ha votado una texto transaccional consensuado por los tres grupos.

La proposición insta al Gobierno a "revocar de forma efectiva las condecoraciones y recompensas concedidas por el Estado a funcionarios y autoridades de la dictadura franquista que, antes o después de la concesión, hubiesen realizado actos u observado conductas manifiestamente incompatibles con los valores democráticos y los principios rectores de protección de los Derechos Humanos".

Y añade que la revocación también podrá llevarse a cabo a título póstumo cuando la persona condecorada ya hubiera fallecido.

Por eso, y en particular, se retirarán las condecoraciones otorgadas a Billy el Niño, imputado por delitos de torturas y lesa humanidad en la causa criminal seguida en el Juzgado Criminal y Correccional Federal número 1 de Buenos Aires (Argentina).

Además, la propuesta pide que se adopten las iniciativas normativas precisas para "revisar e invalidar todas las distinciones, nombramientos, títulos honoríficos y demás formas de realzar a personas y entidades que supongan exaltación o enaltecimiento del golpe militar de 1936, la Guerra Civil y del franquismo".

También, que se elabore un catálogo de títulos nobiliarios concedidos entre 1948 y 1978, que "representen la exaltación de la Guerra Civil y dictadura, para su supresión".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público