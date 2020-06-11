madridActualizado:
Tal como estaba previsto, el Congreso de los Diputados ha dado este jueves luz verde para que puedan retirar las medallas a Antonio González Pacheco, alias Billy el Niño, inspector de Policía del régimen franquista imputado en su día por delitos de torturas y lesa humanidad y fallecido recientemente.
La iniciativa ya se debatió ayer en el Pleno de la Cámara Baja, aunque la votación ha tenido lugar este jueves con el siguiente resultado: 207 votos a favor, 57 en contra y 86 abstenciones.
Acordada entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos, la iniciativa finalmente ha incorporado las sugerencias de Ciudadanos y se ha votado una texto transaccional consensuado por los tres grupos.
La proposición insta al Gobierno a "revocar de forma efectiva las condecoraciones y recompensas concedidas por el Estado a funcionarios y autoridades de la dictadura franquista que, antes o después de la concesión, hubiesen realizado actos u observado conductas manifiestamente incompatibles con los valores democráticos y los principios rectores de protección de los Derechos Humanos".
Y añade que la revocación también podrá llevarse a cabo a título póstumo cuando la persona condecorada ya hubiera fallecido.
Por eso, y en particular, se retirarán las condecoraciones otorgadas a Billy el Niño, imputado por delitos de torturas y lesa humanidad en la causa criminal seguida en el Juzgado Criminal y Correccional Federal número 1 de Buenos Aires (Argentina).
Además, la propuesta pide que se adopten las iniciativas normativas precisas para "revisar e invalidar todas las distinciones, nombramientos, títulos honoríficos y demás formas de realzar a personas y entidades que supongan exaltación o enaltecimiento del golpe militar de 1936, la Guerra Civil y del franquismo".
También, que se elabore un catálogo de títulos nobiliarios concedidos entre 1948 y 1978, que "representen la exaltación de la Guerra Civil y dictadura, para su supresión".
