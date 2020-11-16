Estás leyendo: Gobierno y agentes sociales ponen en marcha la mesa de diálogo sobre la recuperación económica

Público
Público

Las consecuencias económicas de la covid Gobierno y agentes sociales ponen en marcha la mesa de diálogo sobre la recuperación económica

El Ejecutivo, junto con los sindicatos UGT y Comisiones Obreras, la CEOE y la Cepyme se reúnen en la primera sesión de trabajo de la Mesa de Diálogo Social para la Recuperación, la Transformación y la Resiliencia. Este foro servirá para hacer un seguimiento de la gestión y ejecución de los fondos europeos de reconstrucción, así como de los grandes proyectos que se pongan en marcha en los próximos años para reindustrializar el país.

Pedro Sánchez Nadia Calviño Teresa Ribera mesa recuperación
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, junto a las vicepresidentas tercera y cuarta, este lunes en la Mesa de diálogo de la recuperación. EFE

madrid

alexis romero / manuel sánchez

El Gobierno y los agentes sociales han inaugurado este lunes la Mesa de Diálogo Social para la Recuperación, la Transformación y la Resiliencia, el foro donde el Ejecutivo, los sindicatos y la patronal harán un seguimiento de la recuperación económica tras la crisis provocada por el coronavirus, a través de la gestión de los fondos europeos de reconstrucción y del plan de reindustrialización previsto para los próximos años.

Esta primera reunión ha durado alrededor de dos horas, aunque, según los participantes, no se ha podido entrar con detenimiento y precisión al fondo de ninguna cuestión en concreto. Tanto los agentes sociales como el Gobierno han valorado positivamente este primer encuentro, y sindicatos y patronal han mostrado su "máxima disposición" a seguir colaborando con el Ejecutivo en una mesa de diálogo que, han advertido, debe trascender el papel de una mesa informativa para constituirse en un foro donde todas las partes puedan aportar propuestas e influir en la toma de decisiones.

A la reunión han acudido el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; la vicepresidenta tercera y ministra de Asuntos Económicos y Transformación Digital, Nadia Calviño; la vicepresidenta cuarta y ministra para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera; la ministra de Hacienda y Portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero; la ministra de Educación y Formación Profesional, Isabel Celaá; la ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz; la ministra de Industria, Comercio y Turismo, Reyes Maroto y el ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá.

Por parte de los agentes sociales han acudido al encuentro el secretario general de CCOO, Unai Sordo; el presidentede la CEOE, Antonio Garamendi; el secretario general de UGT, Pepe Álvarez y el presidente de Cepyme, Gerardo Cuerva.

((Habrá ampliación))

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público