El Gobierno suprime el toque de queda del decreto del estado de alarma para que decida cada comunidad si aplicarlo

Lo que pretende el Ejecutivo es "dar un amparo constitucional" a las medias que van a ir aplicando las autonomías "siempre en función de datos epidemiológicos", ha señalado la ministra portavoz.

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero durante la rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros celebrada en el Palacio de la Moncloa este martes. — Ballesteros / EFE

El Consejo de Ministros ha solicitado este martes al Congreso la prórroga por espacio de seis meses del estado de alarma decretado el pasado domingo y ha suprimido del texto inicial los artículos relativos a la restricción de la movilidad nocturna para que lo decida cada comunidad autónoma.

Lo ha afirmado la portavoz del Ejecutivo y ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo este martes, en la que ha concretado que se trata de los artículos 9 y 10 del decreto del estado de alarma, que contemplaba esta restricción entre las 23.00 y las 6.00 horas.

Así, quedará a criterio de cada "autoridad competente delegada", es decir, de los presidentes autonómicos, cuáles son las limitaciones de movilidad que se tienen que establecer en sus territorios.

Lo que pretende el Gobierno, ha dicho la portavoz, es "dar un amparo constitucional" a las medias que van a ir aplicando las autonomías "siempre en función de datos epidemiológicos" y superar la segunda ola de la pandemia del coronavirus.

Montero ha reconocido el cansancio de la ciudadanía, pero ha considerado "imprescindible" que cumpla con las recomendaciones establecidas por las autoridades sanitarias.

