El Constitucional declara nulo el pago fraccionado del impuesto de Sociedades que aprobó el PP

Vigente desde 2016, estableció un tipo mínimo de pago fraccionado. La Audiencia Nacional planteó una cuestión de inconstitucionalidad al considerar que podría suponer una presión fiscal mayor de la legal para empresas y bancos.

El ex presidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy con su ministro de Hacienda Cristóbal Montoro en una imagen de archivo. E.P.

madrid

Actualizado:

julia pérez

El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha anulado por unanimidad el pago fraccionado del Impuesto sobre Sociedades que decretó el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy en el año 2016, según un acuerdo adoptado este miércoles por el Pleno del máximo órgano de garantías.

Fue la Audiencia Nacional la que planteó la cuestión de inconstitucionalidad, ya que el pasado enero entendió que este pago fraccionado podría suponer al final una presión fiscal superior a la cuota tributaria que realmente correspondía liquidar a empresas y bancos.

El Pleno del máximo tribunal de garantías coincide con la Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo de la Audiencia Nacional y declara inconstitucional la regulación de los pagos fraccionados de dicho impuesto diseñado por el entonces ministro de Hacienda, Cristóbal Montoro.

El TC anula el artículo único del decreto-ley de 2016 aprobado por el Gobierno del PP PP con el que se pretendía reducir el déficit público.

La Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo de la Audiencia Nacional recurrió al TC al concluir que este decreto podría vulnerar dos artículos de la Constitución. Por un lado, el artículo 86.1 que permite al Gobierno dictar decretos-ley en casos de extraordinaria y urgente necesidad pero que éstos no pueden afectar a los derechos y libertades de los ciudadanos. El segundo artículo es el 31 de la Constitución, que asegura que todos contribuirán al sostenimiento de los gastos públicos de acuerdo con su capacidad económica, pero que está contribución será "un sistema tributario justo inspirado en los principios de igualdad y progresividad que, en ningún caso, tendrá alcance confiscatorio".

