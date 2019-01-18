Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Convención nacional del PP Feijóo reivindica las autonomías y la "moderación" en el nuevo PP de Casado

"No estamos aquí para reinventar el PP, sino para reafirmarlo, reforzarlo y reivindicarlo", defiende el presidente de la Xunta de Galicia, que advierte de que los populares no pueden hacer "política de trincheras".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
feijoo en la convencion del PP

El presidente de la Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, en la convención nacional del PP / EFE

"Los que nos quieren hacer renunciar a una parte de España nos empobrecen, pero los que quieren que España renuncie a cada una de sus partes, también nos empobrecen". El presidente de la Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo ha manifestado su apoyo sin fisuras al líder del PP, Pablo Casado, pero ha querido advertir de los riesgos de que, en el proceso de "rearme ideológico" del partido, sus líderes se olviden de la "moderación".

Feijóo, coordinador de la convención nacional que los populares celebran este viernes para materializar ese "rearme", ha aprovechado su discurso en el cónclave para reivindicar que no es necesario "reinventar" el PP, sino "reafirmarlo y reforzarlo", en base a principios como la "unidad de España", pero también al modelo del Estado de las autonomías.

((Habrá ampliación))

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad