"Los que nos quieren hacer renunciar a una parte de España nos empobrecen, pero los que quieren que España renuncie a cada una de sus partes, también nos empobrecen". El presidente de la Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo ha manifestado su apoyo sin fisuras al líder del PP, Pablo Casado, pero ha querido advertir de los riesgos de que, en el proceso de "rearme ideológico" del partido, sus líderes se olviden de la "moderación".
Feijóo, coordinador de la convención nacional que los populares celebran este viernes para materializar ese "rearme", ha aprovechado su discurso en el cónclave para reivindicar que no es necesario "reinventar" el PP, sino "reafirmarlo y reforzarlo", en base a principios como la "unidad de España", pero también al modelo del Estado de las autonomías.
((Habrá ampliación))
