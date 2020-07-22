MADRID
En plena crisis por los rebrotes, con 224 brotes activos que se extienden a lo largo y ancho el país, el contagio por covid-19 deja de ser desde este miércoles accidente laboral para el personal sanitario y sociosanitario. De esta manera, los empleados del sector contagiados sólo tendrán una cobertura de prestaciones a efectos de incapacidad temporal.
El pasado 26 de mayo, tras las múltiples reivindicaciones de los sindicatos sanitarios, el Consejo de Ministros aprobó que los contagios y fallecimientos por covid-19 en los profesionales sanitarios de centros sanitarios o sociosanitarios serían considerados como accidente de trabajo por haber estado expuestos a ese riesgo específico durante el ejercicio de su profesión, independientemente de la fase de la pandemia en la que se haya contraído la enfermedad.
Ahora, el contagio para estos profesionales vuelve a no estar considerado accidente laboral al decaer el Real Decreto-ley 19/2020 derivado del estado de alarma que regulaba esta cuestión, "quedando así este colectivo menos protegido", ha denunciado la Central Sindical Independiente y de Funcionarios (CSIF).
Por ello, la organización ha pedido por carta carta al Gobierno que amplíe esta protección, teniendo en cuenta la situación de los rebrotes y reiterando la petición de que el contagio por el virus sea considerado enfermedad profesional.
