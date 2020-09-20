El presidente de la Confederación Empresarial de Madrid (CEIM) Miguel Garrido ha asegurado que la gestión del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid presidido por Isabel Díaz Ayuso es "preocupante y no es presentable".



"Es preocupante y no es presentable. Ya sufrimos en su momento un parón de la actividad y critiqué que el Gobierno central no consultara con las empresas. Por eso no me gusta que el Gobierno de Díaz Ayuso caiga en el mismo error. De nuevo, vemos improvisación, cambios de criterio. Los empresarios madrileños me preguntaban y yo no sabía nada", ha declarado Garrido en una entrevista en el diario El Mundo.

Además, el presidente de la CEIM asegura que el Ejecutivo de Ayuso "parece desbordado". "Que antes de tomar medidas pasen días de incertidumbre e inquietud es muy negativo. Muchas empresas están en una situación que dudan en seguir para adelante. Se ha visto que el verano no ha sido la vuelta a la recuperación. Es un momento muy delicado para estos vaivenes", expone.

Garrido confiesa que Ayuso, así como el Gobierno de Sánchez durante el estado de alarma, no ha consultado a la CEIM para establecer un punto en común para las medidas restrictivas. "Es verdad que es mejor restringir la movilidad que un confinamiento, pero es difícil de aplicar. Lo que veo más eficaz si se hace rápido son los tests masivos y los rastreos. Es en lo que confío", añade durante la entrevista.