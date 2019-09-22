Público
Público

Correos ficha al letrado de la Junta de Andalucía que apoyó archivar el caso Formación

José Luis Pérez Pastor exculpó a los ex cargos socialistas, ocupará el cargo de consejero en la empresa estatal. 

Oficina de Correos. E.P.

El letrado de la Junta de Andalucía José Luis Pérez Pastor ha sido nombrado consejero ejecutivo de dos filiales del grupo empresarial público más importante: la Sociedad Estatal Correos y Telégrafos. Pérez Pastor, que apoyó el archivo de la rama política del caso Formación, ha dejado el Gabinete Jurídico de la Administración tras fichar como vicesecretario de Correos.  

Según recoge el diario ABC, el abogado se incorporó al consejo de administración de Correos Telecom S.A el pasado 27 de mayo aunque días antes ya se había convertido en ejecutivo de otra empresa del grupo: Nexea Gestión Documental S.A.

Este letrado, que ha representado a la Administración autonómica como acusación particular en los casos relacionados con el desvío de fondos públicos de los cursos, dio su apoyo a la juez María Núñez Bolaños para que exculpara a 24 ex responsables del Servicio Andaluz de Empleo, incluidos tres exconsejeros de Empleo.

Con esto, en octubre de 2016 se archivó la causa, al considerar que no se se daban delitos ni existía una red clientelar, aunque el pasado mes de julio, la Audiencia de Sevilla obligó a la juez a reabrir el caso tras estimar parcialmente el recurso de apelación presentado por la letrada del PP-A.

