Corrupción El Congreso cierra en falso la Comisión sobre la caja B del PP tras dos años de trabajo

Los grupos no se ponen de acuerdo en las conclusiones de la Comisión sobre la supuesta financiación irregular del PP y precipitan el cierre en falso de un órgano a punto de cumplir los dos años de vida.

El PP saldrá del Congreso y de esta legislatura sin un documento de conclusiones sobre los casos de corrupción que han marcado buena parte de su historia política en los últimos años. La Comisión sobre la supuesta financiación irregular del PP ha echado este martes el cierre sin un acuerdo para elaborar un dictamen de conclusiones de todas las comparecencias que se han celebrado desde que el órgano echara andar en mayo de 2017.

Casi dos años de trabajo no han servido para que los partidos lograran un mínimo consenso con el que cerrar un documento. Desde el Ciudadanos acusan a PP y PSOE de "taparse mutuamente las vergüenzas" y apuntan a que uno de los principales elementos de desacuerdo era que ni socialistas ni conservadores querían que compareciese en la comisión Mariano Rajoy.

