roma
El número de fallecidos en Italia con el coronavirus alcanzó hoy los 9.134, al registrarse 969 en las últimas 24 horas, un aumento récord en el cómputo de víctimas de esta pandemia.
Los casos positivos en estos momentos ascienden a 66.414, con 4.401 en el último día, una cifra que parece mostrar que se contiene el aumento de los contagios, según los datos ofrecidos hoy por Protección Civil.
Desde la detección del virus en Italia el 20 de febrero, se han registrado un total de 86.489 casos positivos y 10.950 personas ya han sido dadas de alta.
