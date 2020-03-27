Estás leyendo: 969 fallecidos en Italia por coronavirus en un solo día, la peor cifra desde que comenzó la epidemia

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

la crisis del coronavirus 969 fallecidos en Italia por coronavirus en un solo día, la peor cifra desde que comenzó la epidemia

El país transalpino supera los 9.000 muertos y registra, desde la detección del virus el pasado 20 de febrero, un total de 86.489 casos positivos. 10.950 personas ya han sido dadas de alta

Un pato en la desierta plaza de Cadorna, en Milán, durante la crisis del coronavirus. EFE/EPA/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO
Un pato en la desierta plaza de Cadorna, en Milán, durante la crisis del coronavirus. EFE/EPA/PAOLO SALMOIRAGO

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

roma

efe

El número de fallecidos en Italia con el coronavirus alcanzó hoy los 9.134, al registrarse 969 en las últimas 24 horas, un aumento récord en el cómputo de víctimas de esta pandemia.

Los casos positivos en estos momentos ascienden a 66.414, con 4.401 en el último día, una cifra que parece mostrar que se contiene el aumento de los contagios, según los datos ofrecidos hoy por Protección Civil.

Desde la detección del virus en Italia el 20 de febrero, se han registrado un total de 86.489 casos positivos y 10.950 personas ya han sido dadas de alta.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú