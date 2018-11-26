Público
La derecha deja claro que si suman se van a poner de acuerdo para gobernar, mientras la izquierda debe superar desconfianzas

Los cuatro principales candidatos a la Presidencia de la Junta de Andalucía: Juan Martín (Ciudadanos), Susana Díaz (PSOE), Teresa Rodríguez (Adelante Andalucía) y Juanma Moreno (PP). - EFE

El segundo debate electoral entre los candidatos y candidatas a la presidencia de la Junta dejó un sabor de boca bien diferente al primero. Si el primero se desarrolló en un tono de cierta cordialidad y sosiego, en este, se produjo un todos contra todos en un tono duro, en el que hubo acusaciones cruzadas, y en el que Juan Marín y Juanma Moreno dejaron claro que si suman la mayoría van a ser capaces de entenderse.

Resolvieron pronto sus discrepancias Marín y Moreno, más personales que políticas, para pasar juntos al ataque contra la presidenta, sobre todo, Moreno, quien trató de sacar de su carril a la presidenta con continuas interrupciones, y a punto estuvo de conseguirlo. 

Mientras en la izquierda, Susana Díaz y Teresa Rodríguez dejaron una vez más claro que, aunque todas las encuestas les dan una mayoría suficiente para gobernar, con la fórmula que sea, juntas, para ello tienen que superar aún desconfianzas. 

