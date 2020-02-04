Defensa investiga el vídeo de Ortega Smith disparando con un fusil de guerra en una base del Ejército

El Estado Mayor la de Defensa, ente dependiente del Ministerio de Defensa, ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer lo que sucedió el pasado sábado durante la visita del secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, a la base de la Brigada Paracaidista (BRIPAC) de Murcia, según ha adelantado La Sexta. El dirigente de la formación de ultraderecha disparó hasta once veces un fusil HK G36 de 5,56 milímetros de calibre.
Pese a estar prohibido el uso de armas de guerra por particulares según el Reglamento de Armas de 1993, en el vídeo se aprecia cómo el dirigente del partido ultraderechista dispara con libertad absoluta mientras comenta al ver la diana: "Este es un hijo de puta del Daesh que había que cargárselo".
Los hechos han generado malestar en diversas organizaciones militares que han pedido explicaciones. El dirigente de extrema derecha no lleva en el vídeo la vestimenta adecuada ni se aprecia en el mismo ninguna ambulancia ni equipo médico, requisito siempre que se realicen este tipo de prácticas. Además, durante los hechos tampoco se aprecia que estén presentes más alumnos del curso que estaría realizando Ortega Smith.
El dirigente de Vox está inmerso en un curso de defensa nacional organizado por la Escuela Superior de las Fuerzas Armadas (ESFAS), según informó El País. Bajo este pretexto ha realizado una serie de visitas por unidades militares del sureste español, para llegar hasta Javalí Nuevo, donde se grabó el vídeo.
Por su parte, el senador de Compromís Carles Mulet ha dirigido una pregunta escrita al Gobierno con la que pretende averiguar si Ortega Smith hizo un "uso ilegal" de armas de guerra al disparar el fusil.
Mientras, el secretario general de Vox ha defendido este martes haber realizado los disparos: "Yo siempre cumplo la ley", ha sostenido. Su compañero de partido y portavoz parlamentario, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, ha optado también por la ironía para reaccionar a la imagen de Ortega-Smith con el fusil. "Dio en la diana casi todas, creo que lo hizo muy bien", ha bromeado.
