Estás leyendo: La Ejecutiva del PSOE achaca el pacto con Bildu a la falta de responsabilidad del PP

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Desescalada La Ejecutiva del PSOE achaca el pacto con Bildu a la falta de responsabilidad del PP

Pedro Sánchez lanza un mensaje esperanzador a su partido sobre la evolución de la pandemia en España y los socialistas aplauden la puesta en marcha del ingreso mínimo vital, que se aprobará este viernes en el Consejo de Ministros.

02/03/2020.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez preside la comisión ejecutiva del PSOE en la sede del partido en la calle Ferraz en Madrid este lunes. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni
02/03/2020.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez presidió la comisión ejecutiva del PSOE en la sede del partido en la calle Ferraz en Madrid.. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

En la reunión de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, encabezada por Pedro Sánchez, arreciaron las críticas por la actitud de Partido Popular ante la grave emergencia sanitaria por la que pasa el país y, en especial, por su voto en contra en el Congreso para la prórroga del última estado de alarma.

El propio Sánchez y varios dirigentes censuraron la decisión tomada por el PP, "de dar la espalda a su responsabilidad" y no hacer una oposición de Estado como primer partido de la oposición.

En buena medida las críticas quisieron justificar el acuerdo alcanzado con Bildu en torno a la reforma laboral para conseguir su abstención en la votación, que fue entendido en la justificación lanzada por el Gobierno de que no estaban asegurado los votos suficientes para sacar adelante la prórroga del estado de alarma.

Es decir, que el PSOE también achaca ese acuerdo con la formación aberzale a la irresponsabilidad del partido de Pablo Casado en un situación de emergencia, siguiendo así la misma línea del Gobierno.

En la reunión, además, Sánchez quiso lanzar un mensaje esperanzador sobre la evolución de la situación sanitaria, asegurando que pronto España dejará atrás la epidemia si se mantienen los datos positivos que se vienen conociendo en los últimos días.

Sánchez dijo que se decidirá si se pide una nueva prórroga del estado de alarma en función de los datos de esta semana

El resto de la intervención de Sánchez fue un resumen la conferencia de prensa que ofreció el sábado en La Moncloa, con los anuncios ya conocidos de reactivación del sector turístico a partir de julio y confirmó que se están estudiando algunas medidas de flexibilización en las distintas fases.

Tampoco adelantó nada nuevo el líder socialista sobre si el Gobierno volverá a pedir una prórroga del estado de alarma, y se limitó a repetir que esa decisión se tomará en función de cómo vayan evolucionando los datos esta semana.

Ni que decir tiene que la mayoría de intervenciones fueron de apoyo al Gobierno y de reconocimiento al trabajo realizado en la lucha contra el coronavirus. Además, también se puso en valor y se felicitó al Gobierno por la aprobación en el Consejo de Ministros del viernes del Ingreso Mínimo Vital.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
Ha salido El Quinze

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú