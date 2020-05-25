MADRIDActualizado:
El Gobierno pospondrá unos días la entrada en vigor del ingreso mínimo vital (IMV), cuya aprobación estaba prevista para este martes, en Consejo de Ministros ordinario, y previsiblemente tendrá lugar jueves o viernes, en una reunión extraordinaria del Ejecutivo.
Fuentes del Gobierno de coalición explican a Público que esta prestación, una de sus medidas de mayor relieve, mantendrá su fecha de entrada en vigor en junio.
Fuentes del Ejecutivo afirman que aún hay algunas complicaciones por resolver, y añaden que quieren darle el mayor protagonismo posible
Desde el Ejecutivo aseguran que aún hay algunas complicaciones técnicas por resolver, si bien reconocen que también darle el máximo protagonismo a esta prestación. Aprobarla en el mismo Consejo de Ministros en el que también saldrán adelante otras medidas, podría desplazarla del foco, sostienen.
Está previsto que, tras su aprobación en Consejo de Ministros, sean el vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, y el ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luís Escrivá, quienes den a conocer públicamente esta medida, en calidad de máximos responsables de su diseño.
Ambos departamentes han trabajado conjuntamente para lograr que vea la luz, si bien en las últimas semanas ha sido el ministro Escrivá quien ha ido adelantando algunos pormenores de este ingreso mínimo. El sábado, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, afirmó que beneficiará a cerca de 850.000 hogares.
En esa comparecencia, el sábado, Sánchez anunció que el ingreso mínimo se aprobaría en el Consejo de Ministros de la siguiente semana. Cada semana hay un único Consejo ordinario, siempre el martes.
Se trata de una prestación permanente, si bien la pandemia del coronavirus ha acelerado su preparación. Es una de las medidas estrella recogidas en el pacto de coalición, y en el Ejecutivo llevan semanas anunciando su aprobación como un refuerzo del escudo social puesto en marcha ante la covid-19.
