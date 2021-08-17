Estás leyendo: Detenido un menor de 15 años que grabó la paliza de Amorebieta

Detenido un menor de 15 años que grabó la paliza de Amorebieta

El número de arrestados por esta agresión se eleva a 15, de los cuales ocho son menores de edad, y de los siete adultos seis han ingresado en prisión.

Imagen cedida por la Ertzaintza
Imagen cedida por la Ertzaintza. Ertzaintza

bilbao

La Ertzaintza ha detenido este martes en el municipio vizcaíno de Sestao a un menor de 15 años como presunto autor de la grabación en vídeo de la brutal paliza propinada a un joven de 23 años el pasado 25 de julio en Amorebieta (Bizkaia), con lo que el número de arrestados por esta agresión se eleva a 15.

Este joven había sido ya identificado en la investigación del caso y la Ertzaintza comunicó a su familia su detención inminente, por lo que el menor se presentó en las dependencias policiales de Sestao acompañado por un familiar.

Ya son 15 los detenidos, 8 menores y 7 adultos

Allí fue arrestado y en las próximas horas será puesto a disposición de la Fiscalía de Menores, según ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad.

De los 15 detenidos, ocho son menores de edad, y de los siete adultos seis han ingresado en prisión y uno fue puesto en libertad con la obligación de presentarse en el juzgado una vez al mes.

La Ertzaintza mantiene abierta la investigación sobre la agresión que un grupo de personas propinó el pasado 25 de julio a un joven que continúa ingresado en coma en el hospital de Cruces.

Según la investigación, los detenidos podrían formar una banda juvenil violenta autodenominada "Los hermanos Koala" que lleva años actuando en Bizkaia

