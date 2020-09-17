Estás leyendo: Detenidos la alcaldesa de Mogán y dos ediles por un presunto delito electoral

La Guardia Civil ha efectuado una serie de registros en las dependencias municipales de Mogán.

07/09/2020.- La alcaldesa de Mogán (Gran Canaria), Onalia Bueno y el patrón mayor de la Cofradía de Pescadores de Arguineguín, Ricardo Ortega. / EFE - Quique Curbelo
La alcaldesa de Mogán (Gran Canaria), Onalia Bueno. / EFE - Quique Curbelo

Las Palmas De Gran Canaria

Actualizado:

efe

La Guardia Civil ha detenido este jueves a la alcaldesa de Mogán, Onalia Bueno (Ciuca), y a dos ediles de la corporación grancanaria como presuntos autores de un delito electoral y contra la administración pública que se investiga desde 2015, ha informado el gabinete de prensa del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Canarias (TSJC).

Las fuentes del TSJC han indicado que se trata de una causa incoada en 2015 y reabierta en 2019 por el Juzgado de Instrucción número 3 de San Bartolomé de Tirajana y que ha derivado en las detenciones llevadas a cabo este jueves por la Guardia Civil.

Además de la detención de la alcaldesa y de dos concejales, la Guardia Civil ha efectuado una serie de registros en las dependencias municipales de Mogán, según han indicado a Efe fuentes del instituto armado.

Según las fuentes del TSJC, aunque se ha levantado el secreto de sumario de esta causa, la investigación tiene carácter reservado, por lo que no dispone de más información al respecto.

Desde la Guardia Civil se ha declinado facilitar más información al respecto, salvo que se trata de una operación que llevaba investigando "desde hace tiempo".

