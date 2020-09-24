Estás leyendo: A cinco días de finalizar los ERTE por la covid-19 no hay acuerdo entre Gobierno y los agentes sociales

A cinco días de finalizar los ERTE por la covid-19 no hay acuerdo entre Gobierno y los agentes sociales

Tras otra maratoniana reunión persisten las diferencias, aunque se seguirán manteniendo las negociaciones hasta el final.

Sordo defiende la necesidad de extender los ERTEs
El secretario general de CCOO, Unai Sordo. EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

manuel sánchez /alejandro lópez de miguel

Tras otra maratoniana reunión de más de seis horas, Gobierno y agentes sociales no lograron un acuerdo sobre la ampliación de los ERTE por fuerza mayor , creados como consecuencia de la pandemia, y cuya vigencia acaba dentro de cinco días, concretamente el 30 de septiembre.

Las negociaciones, no obstante, no se han roto definitivamente y, una vez más, el Ministerio de Trabajo se ha comprometido a presentar en las próximas horas una nueva propuesta para intentar recoger las últimas reivindicaciones de empresarios y sindicatos.

Aunque fuentes del Ministerio de Trabajo han informado a "Público" que ha habido avances y que las posiciones están más cercanas, fuentes tanto del ámbito empresarial como sindical indicaron que todavía cualquier posibilidad de acuerdo está muy lejana. 

Sobre todo, persisten las diferencias en cuanto a las cotizaciones, el carácter sectorial de los ERTE que quiere implantar el Gobierno y la definición de esa figura llamada "ERTE por rebrote", entre otros temas que aún no se han cerrado definitivamente.

Aunque algunas fuentes del empresariado apuntaron ya a la ruptura de las negociaciones, pero la parte sindical asegura que sigue dispuesta a seguir negociando y a la espera de un nuevo documento del Ministerio de Trabajo para poder alcanzar el acuerdo.

Por su parte, la ministra Yolanda Díaz ha asegurado que el Gobierno no se levantará de la silla hasta conseguir llegar a un pacto, y que su intención sigue siendo no aprobar la ampliación de los ERTE unilateralmente, sino respaldada por nuevo acuerdo social.


