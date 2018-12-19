Eduardo Zaplana es trasladado desde el centro penitenciario de Picassent al Hospital La Fe

El exministro y expresident de la Generalitat, Eduardo Zaplana, ha sido trasladado desde el centro penitenciario de Picassent (Valencia) al Hospital La Fe, donde permanece ingresado, según han informado fuentes sanitarias.
Zaplana, enfermo de leucemia, lleva seis meses en prisión incondicional y sin fianza como investigado por su presunta implicación en delitos de cohecho, blanqueo de capitales, malversación y prevaricación en el marco del caso Erial, cuyo sumario se ha declarado secreto.
Otras fuentes del caso, consultadas por Efe, han informado de que el ingreso estaba programado, en el marco del tratamiento habitual al que debe someterse de forma periódica por su enfermedad.
Cada quince días, el también expresidente del PP valenciano y exdirectivo de Telefónica suele acudir desde la citada cárcel al Hospital La Fe de Valencia para someterse a distintas pruebas médicas y recibir tratamiento por la leucemia que padece desde 2015, cuando se sometió a un trasplante de médula.
Sus abogados han presentado ya cuatro recursos -todos ellos rechazados- para pedir su puesta en libertad o el arresto domiciliario alegando un "deterioro acusado" del estado de salud del exministro.
