san sebastián
El coordinador general de EH Bildu Arnaldo Otegi no será el candidato a lenhedakari para las próximas elecciones autonómicas, ya que la dirección de la coalición ha propuesto a Maddalen Iriarte.
Arnaldo Otegi ha informado de que esta decisión la ha adoptado este lunes la mesa política de EH Bildu por unanimidad al entender que la actual portavoz de la formación abertzale en el Parlamento Vasco es la mejor candidata a estos comicios, aún sin convocar.
Otegi, que ha comparecido en esta rueda de prensa junto a Iriarte, ha dicho de que de momento no se ha propuesto a ningún otro candidato, aunque ha recordado que el calendario de las primarias está abierto hasta el 2 de febrero.
La pasada semana, la dirigente de EH Bildu Marian Beitialarrangoitia ya dijo que tenían claro que las decisiones de la mesa política no iban a estar "condicionadas" por "la situación jurídica ni de Arnaldo Otegi, actualmente inhabilitado, ni de nadie".
