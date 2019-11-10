Público
Elecciones 10-N Sánchez fracasa: empeora resultados, depende de los independentistas y no tiene estabilidad

Con Unidas Podemos y Más Madrid suma menos que en abril, y ni siquiera le valdría sólo la abstención de PP y Ciudadanos

El presidente del Goibierno en funciones y candidato del PSOE a la presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ejerce su derecho al voto en el colegio electoral instalado en el centro cultural Volturno. 37 millones de españoles con derecho a voto están llamados a las urnas par elegir de nuevo a sus representantes en el Congreso y en el Senado apenas seis meses después de las comicios de abril.EFE/Zipi

Nada ha arreglado la repetición de elecciones a los socialistas. El candidato del PSOE a la Presidencia del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, volvió a ganar con claridad los comicios generales de este domingo aunque empeoró su resultados y fracasó en los objetivos políticos que se proponía: tener una mayoría más amplia, no depender de los partidos independentistas para la gobernabilidad, y conseguir una mínima estabilidad política. 

El candidato socialista tiene un escenario político muy parecido, incluso peor, que tras las elecciones de abril, ya que ahora suma menos escaños con Unidas Podemos -aunque se añada Más País-, y hasta podría no servirle en una hipotética investidura la abstención de PP y Ciudadanos si el resto de la Cámara Alta votara en contra.

(Habrá ampliación)

