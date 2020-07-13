MADRID
Las tres sorpresas de la jornada electoral de este domingo tienen rostro de mujer. Ana Pontón (BNG), Maddalen Iriarte (EH Bildu) y Amaia Martínez (Vox) han sido protagonistas en unas elecciones marcadas por la covid-19, las primeras celebradas en medio de una pandemia.
La primera, Ana Pontón, ha aupado a su formación a su máximo histórico de diputados en el Parlamento gallego. Asumió hace cuatro años el liderazgo de un BNG al borde del abismo al que salvó obteniendo seis escaños y siendo cuarta fuerza. Hoy ha triplicado ese resultado, logrando el sorpasso al PSdeG, y será la encargada de liderar la oposición a Albero Núñez Feijóo.
Maddalen Iriarte, la candidata a lehendakari de EH Bildu, ha logrado el mejor resultado de la historia de la coalición soberanista después de obtener 22 escaños en el Parlamento vasco. En su caso, Iriarte liderará la oposición al lehendakari y candidato a la reelección por el PNV, Iñigo Urkullu.
Por último, Amaia Martínez se ha convertido en la primera parlamentaria de Vox en la Cámara autonómica vasca. De esta manera, la ultraderecha ocupará un escaño durante la próxima legislatura de la mano de Martínez, que ha conseguido reunir los votos necesarios para contar con un escaño por el territorio de Araba.
