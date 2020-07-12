bilbao
Euskadi ya no está libre de la extrema derecha. Durante la próxima legislatura, el Parlamento Vasco tendrá un escaño ocupado por Amaia Martínez, quien este domingo se ha convertido en la primera parlamentaria de Vox en esa Cámara autonómica.
Tal como preveían algunas encuestas, el partido ultraderechista que lidera el exparlamentario del PP vasco Santiago Abascal ha logrado superar la barrera de los votos necesarios para contar con un escaño por el territorio de Araba.
A medida que avanzaba el escrutinio alavés crecían las expectativas en Vox, que había centrado su atención en lo que podía ocurrir allí. Su candidata había acudido a votar junto a la diputada Macarena Olona, quien durante la campaña ya había estado en Euskadi para apoyar a los candidatos de la ultraderecha.
A lo largo de las dos últimas semanas, dirigentes de Vox llegaron a cuestionar la propia existencia del euskera o plantearon incluso el cierre de EITB, la Radio y Televisión Pública Vasca.
