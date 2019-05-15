El PSOE consiguió una importante victoria en las pasadas elecciones generales en Galicia, donde ganó por primera vez en 40 años dando un vuelvo al panorama político en la comunidad, antiguo feudo histórico del PP. Un hito que, a tenor de las encuestas, parece que se repetirá en las municipales del 26 de mayo.
Según el tracking diario realizado por La Voz de Galicia, los socialistas tienen opciones de conseguir la Alcaldía en las principales ciudades gallegas. El PSOE sería primera fuerza en Vigo, A Coruña, Ourense, Santiago y Lugo. Una alianza con el BNG le permitiría acceder al Gobierno en Lugo, Pontevedra y Santiago, incluso también en A Coruña, según los datos ofrecidos por el citado periódico.
El PP sigue su caída y sólo se mantiene fuerte en Ferrol, en el resto de las principales ciudades perdería escaños en comparación a las anteriores elecciones municipales de 2015. La derecha se verá perjudicada, además, por el retroceso que sufriría Ciudadanos en casi todas las ciudades, de acuerdo al tracking.
En cuanto a las mareas, coinciden en que pierden votantes en favor del PSOE. No obstante, su comportamiento es desigual. En Santiago y en Ferrol ganan concejales respecto al anterior tracking. Por otro lado, Marea Atlántica, en A Coruña, perdería un escaño, mientras Lugonovo no obtendría representación en Lugo. Por su parte, el BNG entraría en todas las corporaciones urbanas con varios representantes, salvo en Ferrol, donde sólo conseguiría un concejal.
