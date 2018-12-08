La Fundación FAES de Aznar apuesta por un pacto de cambio en Andalucía, que pasaría por un acuerdo de PP, Ciudadanos y Vox, con 59 escaños, frente los 50 de PSOE y Adelante Andalucía, aunque reconoce que este tipo de acuerdos "siempre serán difíciles".
En un análisis sobre las elecciones del domingo en Andalucía, esta fundación, presidida por José María Aznar, concluye que "el triunfador" de estos comicios es el cambio tranquilo "sustanciado en el terreno de juego de la Constitución" y con una propuesta modernizadora para Andalucía.
Por eso, advierte de que hay que interpretar "con acierto y lealtad" el mensaje de los votantes, con el cambio como "denominador común suficiente para un acuerdo necesario“.
La FAES considera que quienes deben protagonizar el cambio en Andalucía pueden estar seguros de que cualquier pacto al que lleguen "dentro del respeto estricto a la Constitución" podrá compararse "con amplísima ventaja" con los pactos que han llevado al PSOE al Gobierno.
Y se refiere al pacto con el "extremismo izquierdista y agresivamente anticonstitucional" de Podemos, el "supremacismo racista" del PDeCAT y el "separatismo golpista" que comparte con ERC, o el "consorcio" PNV-EH Bildu.
También critica como "una pura impostación y un insulto a la inteligencia de los ciudadanos" que los socialistas apelen a cordones sanitarios o los llamamientos de Podemos a "combatir las urnas en las calles".
Por el contrario, recomienda al PSOE que analice "cuántos de sus antiguos votantes han decidido no apoyar con su voto el disparatado andamiaje que Sánchez ha levantado para mantenerse en el poder", una pregunta que cree que también se estarán haciendo "con alguna inquietud" más de un presidente autonómico y alcalde socialista.
Tras señalar el reparto de escaños entre partidos de izquierda y derecha, la FAES reconoce que las formaciones puede esgrimir sus diferencias pero cree que, tras la fragmentación del espacio político que sustituye al "bipartidismo imperfecto", los Gobiernos deben articularse mediante pactos que "siempre serán difíciles".
Lo que no ve coherente es "felicitarse por la desaparición del bipartidismo y, al mismo tiempo, rechazar su principal consecuencia política, que es aceptar la necesidad de esos acuerdos".
Para FAES las elecciones del domingo han sido "un plebiscito inesperado y silencioso en favor de la alternancia y el cambio" tanto de gobierno como del régimen socialista "con pretensiones de hegemonía y perpetuación".
