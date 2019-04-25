El PP y Ciudadanos han pedido a la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) que excluya al expresidente de la Generalitat Carles Puigdemont y a los exconsellers catalanes Toni Comín y Clara Ponsatí de las listas de la candidatura de Junts per Catalunya a las elecciones europeas del 26 de mayo.
Las dos formaciones políticas han presentado sendos escritos de queja ante la JEC tras la publicación hoy jueves en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) de la relación de candidatos a las elecciones al Parlamento Europeo, antes de su proclamación definitiva.
Considera el PP que una interpretación "sistemática" del artículo 6 de la Ley Orgánica del Régimen Electoral General (LOREG), donde se establece quién puede ser elegible en un proceso electoral, "determina la condición de inelegibles" a los tres candidatos independentistas huidos de España en atención al "espíritu y finalidad de la norma, evitando el fraude de ley".
Según el PP, y en esto coincide con el escrito de Ciudadanos, ninguno de los tres reúne el requisito necesario para su elección de figurar inscritos en el censo, en concreto en el Censo Electoral de Residentes Ausentes (CERA), de manera que, agrega la formación naranja, "no están en condiciones de ser electores o poseer la cualificación de elector" y por lo tanto no son elegibles.
