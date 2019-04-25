Público
Distintivo ambiental El Ayuntamiento de Madrid admite que algunos coches municipales aún no llevan el distintivo mediambiental

La pegatina de la DGT es obligatoria para todos aquellos vehículos que accedan, circulen o estacionen en el municipio. En caso de no disponer aún del distintivo, los conductores se enfrentan a una multa de 15 euros.

20/4/2019 - Entra en vigor la obligatoriedad de llevar el distintivo ambiental de la DGT para circular por la ciudad de Madrid | EFE/ Víctor Ocaña

Distintivo ambiental de la DGT para circular por la ciudad de Madrid | EFE

Desde este miércoles los distintivos medioambientales de la DGT son obligatorias en la Comunidad de Madrid. Para todos, incluidos los conductores residentes en otras comunidades que, por las razones que sean, visiten la capital. La obligación de llevar distintivo afecta a cualquier coche o motocicleta que acceda, circule o estacione en el municipio de Madrid. 

Sin embargo, este jueves, el Ayuntamiento ha reconocido que algunos coches municipales aún no disponen de la pegatina reglamentaria. En declaraciones recogidas por la Cadena Ser, la portavoz del equipo municipal Rita Maestre ha asegurado que "que está en proceso". Maestre ha garantizado que "muchos de esos vehículos ya tienen esas etiquetas, y los que les faltan se estarán poniendo en estos días".

Desde el Ayuntamiento anunciaron que aquellos conductores que no lleven la pegatina visible se enfrentarán a una multa de 15 euros. Por este motivo, todos aquellos conductores que aún no dispongan del distintivo deberán acudir a las oficinas de Correos junto a su permiso de circulación y su documento de identidad y abonar 5 euros correspondientes a la tasa.

Etiquetas

