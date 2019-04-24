Público
Elecciones autonómicas Golpe de Rivera al PP: el expresidente Garrido ficha por Cs como número 13 para Madrid

"Aquí me siento absolutamente cómodo", ha afirmado Ángel Garrido en una rueda de prensa.

Ángel Garrido en su presentación como número 13 de Cs a la Comunidad de Madrid. / CIUDADANOS

El expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid Ángel Garrido ficha por Ciudadanos. Será el número 13 de Cs a la Asamblea de Madrid y ha asegurado este miércoles que su paso a la formación naranja es la "única opción" de "seguir luchando" por lo que cree.

"Tengo la satisfacción de anunciar que Ángel Garrido se presenta con Ciudadanos a la Comunidad de Madrid", ha afirmado Ignacio Aguado, portavoz de Cs en una rueda de prensa.

"Difícilmente se me puede acusar de irme del PP por no tener un sitio; procuro no tomar decisiones en caliente, si quería seguir en política – y quería- esta era la mejor decisión. Aquí me siento absolutamente cómodo", ha afirmado Garrido, y ha añadido que está "de acuerdo al 100% sobre lo que piensa Rivera de la eutanasia, la gestación subrogada y el aborto". 

