El expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid Ángel Garrido ficha por Ciudadanos. Será el número 13 de Cs a la Asamblea de Madrid y ha asegurado este miércoles que su paso a la formación naranja es la "única opción" de "seguir luchando" por lo que cree.

"Tengo la satisfacción de anunciar que Ángel Garrido se presenta con Ciudadanos a la Comunidad de Madrid", ha afirmado Ignacio Aguado, portavoz de Cs en una rueda de prensa.

"Difícilmente se me puede acusar de irme del PP por no tener un sitio; procuro no tomar decisiones en caliente, si quería seguir en política – y quería- esta era la mejor decisión. Aquí me siento absolutamente cómodo", ha afirmado Garrido, y ha añadido que está "de acuerdo al 100% sobre lo que piensa Rivera de la eutanasia, la gestación subrogada y el aborto".

