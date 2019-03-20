El presidente catalán, Quim Torra, ha dado a entender que prevé "seguir las recomendaciones" del Síndic de Greuges con respecto a la retirada de esteladas y lazos amarillos de los edificios públicos, aunque él no dará "ninguna orden" en el sentido que planteaba la Junta Electoral Central (JEC).
El Síndic de Greuges, Rafael Ribó, ha recomendado este miércoles retirar los lazos amarillos de edificios de la Generalitat durante el periodo electoral, cumpliendo con el requerimiento de la JEC, por lo que Torra estudia una alternativa simbólica y, según fuentes de la Generalitat, hay diversas opciones sobre la mesa.
En un comunicado, Torra ha expresado su "respeto a la institución de la Sindicatura de Greuges", el defensor del pueblo catalán, como "organismo independiente y propio de Catalunya".
Torra ha "reiterado" en su comunicado que "no da ni dará ninguna orden como le había exigido la JEC", si bien ha señalado que "el Govern acordó el martes que, más allá de su voluntad política, se seguirán las recomendaciones de la Sindicatura de Greuges, manteniendo un respeto pleno a la libertad de expresión".
(Habrá ampliación)
