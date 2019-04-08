Público
Elecciones Generales 28A Pablo Iglesias presenta el programa electoral de Unidas Podemos

Los principales dirigentes de Podemos, incluido el secretario general del partido y candidato de Unidas Podemos a la presidencia del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, presentan su programa electoral para el 28A en Madrid.

Los principales dirigentes de Podemos, incluido el secretario general del partido y candidato a la presidencia del Gobierno, Pablo Iglesias, presentan su programa electoral para el 28A, en el que proponen medidas como poder revocar al presidente del Gobierno cuando lo decida en referéndum un 15 % del censo y rebajar a 16 años la edad para poder votar.

