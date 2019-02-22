Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Elecciones generales Díaz Ayuso elige al polémico alcalde de Alcorcón como número 2 en la lista del PP para la Comunidad de Madrid

La candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha elegido a David Pérez como su número dos en la lista con la que concurrirá en las próximas elecciones autonómicas de mayo.

Publicidad
Media: 2
Votos: 1
La candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, junto alalcalde de Alcorcón, David Pérez. / PP

La candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, junto alalcalde de Alcorcón, David Pérez. / PP

La candidata del PP a la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha elegido al actual alcalde de Alcorcón, David Pérez, como su número dos en la lista con la que concurrirá en las próximas elecciones autonómicas de mayo.

Según ha informado el PP en un comunicado, con esta decisión se "pretende aprovechar la experiencia de gestión y la eficacia de las políticas que ha desarrollado David Pérez al frente de uno de los principales municipios de la región: Alcorcón".

"Con esta incorporación a la candidatura de Díaz Ayuso, se hace una apuesta clara por el municipalismo, la zona sur de la región y las políticas eficaces que suponen bajada de impuestos, creación de empleo, reducción del déficit y mejora de los servicios públicos", ha indicado.

David Pérez, un alcalde polémico

En 2016 un repulsivo comentario del alcalde del PP de Alcorcón sobre las feministas encendía las redes. Unas desafortunadas declaraciones en las que definía al colectivo como mujeres “fracasadas y amargadas”. En el vídeo, con fecha de abril de 2015, se puede escuchar como Pérez llama a las mujeres feministas "frustradas, "amargadas", "rabiosas" y "fracasadas".

Acusaciones a Ada Colau

El alcalde de Alcorcón volvió a saltar al plano mediático cuando acusó a la alcaldesa de Barcelona de "allanar" el camino al terrorista por no poner bolardos. Su partido afirma que esa palabras "no representan la postura oficial" de la formación.

David Pérez García, que también fue diputado del PP en la Asamblea de Madrid, criticó la actuación de la alcaldesa de Barcelona a través de su cuenta en la red social Twitter. "¿Alguien puede explicarme de qué se ríe esta señora, después de no haber puesto los bolardos, allanando el recorrido a los asesinos?", se preguntaba.

(Habrá ampliación)

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad