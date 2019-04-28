Público
Elecciones generales La participación se dispara en Catalunya: casi un 18% más que en 2016

A las 18.00 horas había votado el 64,2%,  más de 3,4 millones de personas frente al 46,38% del censo que votó en 2016 a la misma hora. Lleida es la provincia donde más ha aumentado la participación, un 19% más.

Vista general del colegio electoral de la Universidad de Barcelona en una jornada en la que casi casi 36,9 millones de electores decidirán este domingo en los comicios generales el reparto de los 350 escaños del Congreso de los Diputados y los 208 del Sen

La tensión política de los últimos años en Catalunya se está viendo reflejada en las elecciones generales de este domingo. La participación en los comicios a las 18.00 horas es del 64,2 %, casi 18 puntos más (17,8%) que en los comicios de 2016.

Son datos oficiales facilitados en la página web del Ministerio del Interior sobre un 98,73% de las mesas.

Lleida es la provincia donde más ha repuntado la participación, 19.39 puntos más que en los comicios de 2016, aunque también es donde menos personas han votado respecto a su censo, un 60,5%. En Barcelona ha votado el 64,79% del censo, 17,59 puntos más que en 2016. El aumento ha sido similar en Tarragona (un 17,41% más), con un 62,25% mientras que en Girona han participado el 63,66%, 18,69 puntos más que en las anteriores elecciones.

Los feudos tradicionalmente independentistas se han movilizado de forma masiva. En Barcelona, la participación ha subido 16,6 puntos, mientras que en L'Hospitalet de Llobregat ha crecido un 15,4%. La ciudad de Girona, de marcada mayoría independentista, ha visto cómo la afluencia a la urnas ha escalado casi un 19,4% más que en 2016. En Badalona, el aumento ha sido del 17,8%; en Sabadell, de18,5%) y en Terrassa, del 18,5%.

Por su parte, los municipios del interior catalán, bastiones de los partidos independentistas, también ha acudido a votar mucho más que en las pasadas elecciones. Destacan los aumentos de participación en localidades como Olot (21,18), Vic (19,8%), Berga, (17,6%), 

