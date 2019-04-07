Público
Elecciones generales Ximo Puig: "El centralismo no es la solución para España"

El presidente de la Comunitat Valenciana ha explicado en una entrevista en 'El País' sus motivos para adelantar la cita electoral. Ha defendido que "el centralismo no es inteligente" y la vía del diálogo y la Constitución en la cuestión catalana. 

El president de la Generalitat valenciana, Ximo Puig, en declaraciones a los medios. EFE/ Biel Aliño

El presidente de la Comunitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, que ha adelantado las elecciones autonómicas para hacerlas coincidir con las generales del próximo 28 de abril, ha dicho en una entrevista con El País que tomó esa decisión "pensando en el interés general" de la comunidad autónoma. Puig considera que que este adelanto sirve para visibilizar el problema de la Comunitat, que "no tiene la suficiente visibilidad", ha sentenciado. 

Sobre la situación de la comunidad, Puig ha explicado que está mejor que hace cuatro años, pero lejos de donde quieren estar y ha especificado la necesidad de una "financiación y unas inversiones justas y una asunción de la deuda por parte del Estado de la infrafinanciación". 

Puig considera que existe una "ambición recentralizadora": "El centralismo no es inteligente, no es la solución para España. Y nosotros queremos que todas las periferias cuenten y tengan una posición fuerte", ha sentenciado. Lo que ha aprovechado para reivindicar que si el corredor Meditarráneo hubiese estado terminado a tiempo "al conjunto de la economía española le hubiera ido mucho mejor" porque "es por donde pasa el 50% de las exportaciones". 

Ha hablado también sobre la cuestión catalana. Ha explicado que es partidario de "de la vía del diálogo y la Constitución, el marco de referencia. Deberíamos intentar acordar una vía de reforma que, sobre todo, federalice España".

