Elecciones en Madrid El CIS mantiene el empate técnico en Madrid, aunque la izquierda aventajaría ligeramente a la derecha

El bloque progresista aventaja al bloque conservador tanto en la horquilla menor de votos (67 de la izquierda frente a 65 de la derecha) como en la horquilla mayor (73 de la izquierda frente a 69 de la derecha). El estudio mantiene a Ciudadanos fuera de la Asamblea de Madrid.

Plató de Telemadrid donde se ha celebrado el debate electoral. Juanjo Martín / EFE

El último estudio flash del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS) mantiene el empate técnico que el organismo había pronosticado en su última encuesta sobre las elecciones autonómicas de la Comunidad de Madrid (hace apenas 20 días); sin embargo, en esta ocasión, otorga una ligera ventaja al bloque de izquierdas en la estimación de escaños que realiza.

Según el barómetro, publicado este jueves, el bloque progresista aventajaría al conservador tanto en la horquilla menor de escaños como en la mayor. En el peor escenario, la izquierda sumaría 67 escaños y la derecha, 65; mientras que en el escenario más optimista para ambos bloques, el PSOE, Más Madrid y Unidas Podemos sumarían 73 escaños y el PP y Vox (Ciudadanos se quedaría fuera de la Asamblea de Madrid) sumarían 69. En el peor escenario ninguno podrá obtener una mayoría absoluta (68 escaños), y en el mejor podrían alcanzarla los dos bloques.

El trabajo de campo de este estudio del Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas se realizó esta misma semana, en concreto entre el lunes y el martes, tan solo un día antes del debate electoral que se celebró este miércoles en Telemadrid entre los seis candidatos, y ha contado con unas 2.400 entrevistas.

No es la primera vez que el organismo dirigido por José Felix Tezanos publica una encuesta flash, cuyo objetivo es, según el propio CIS, "analizar e identificar con mayor cercanía las principales tendencias y datos de la realidad sociopolítica y electoral, dado el alto número de personas que toman sus decisiones de voto durante la campaña"; es decir, aproximarse más a la intención de voto de los denominados indecisos.

