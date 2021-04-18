MADRID
Más Madrid ha arrancado la campaña para las elecciones autonómicas de la Comunidad de Madrid en Vallecas, lugar al que la extrema derecha vino la semana pasada a "provocar, extender su odio y la intolerancia", como ha recriminado este domingo la candidata del partido, Mónica García, en la primera gran puesta en escena de la formación madrileña de cara a los comicios del 4 de mayo.
El acto, que ha tenido lugar en el Mirador del Cerro del Tío Pío (acompañado de fuertes medidas de seguridad frente a la covid), ha finalizado con la intervención de Mónica García. Durante su discurso, la candidata ha dejado claro que asume el "reto" de empujar el bloque progresista para acabar con la "desfachatez" de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, aunque ha animado a PSOE y Unidas Podemos a volcarse de lleno en esta campaña: "Ánimo, un poco de más ilusión, que la anestesista soy yo", ha apostillado.
"El sur es nuestra prioridad, el sur es nuestro norte. El sur será por donde sale el sol. Si conseguimos que el sur se levante, sacaremos a Ayuso de la Puerta del Sol", ha apelado la también médica del Hospital 12 de Octubre. Y es que, la formación se ha proyectado hacia estos barrios y municipios de la Comunidad de Madrid para combatir la desmovilización de estas zonas, tradicionalmente abstencionistas y de izquierdas.
