La Junta Electoral Central ha sancionado con 300 euros a la alcaldesa de Logroño y número uno del PP al Congreso por La Rioja, Cuca Gamarra, por regalar abonos municipales a cuatro días de las elecciones de este domingo.
Gamarra envió cartas a miles de ciudadanos de Logroño por supuestamente cumplir veinte años utilizando las instalaciones municipales. La alcaldesa recordaba que este mes de abril se cumplían "26 años de la puesta en marcha de los Servicios Deportivos Municipales y 15 años de la fundación de Logroño Deporte".
Por ello, enviaba una "Tarjeta Dorada con la leyenda 20 años juntos", que permitirá al receptor de la misiva "hacer uso de todos los servicios deportivos, sin coste alguno, entre los días 1 y 31 de mayo". Es decir, las cartas se enviaron coincidiendo con el 28A y los servicios se podrán disfrutar en plena campaña de las elecciones municipales, autonómicas y europeas del 26M.
Los servicios que incluyen la promoción son espacio hidrotermal de Lobete, pistas de pádel de Norias, pistas de tenis de Norias, frontones, saunas, termas, horas valle y musculación.
"Es ilegal y un uso partidista de los recursos públicos”, aseguran fuentes de Unidas Podemos en La Rioja.
