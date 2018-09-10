La ultraderecha avanza en el norte de Europa, pero Pablo Casado no quiere hablar de "extrema derecha", sino de "extremismos". De hecho, el líder del PP ha equiparado este lunes a Podemos y Syriza, el partido que gobierna en Grecia, con la formación ultraderechista y xenófoba Demócratas Suecos, que en las elecciones de este domingo se convirtió en tercera fuerza política en ese país.
"Igual que en el centro de Europa está habiendo un resurgimiento de la derecha extrema", en el sur "han irrumpido partidos de extrema izquierda como Syriza y Podemos"
En una entrevista en El Programa de Ana Rosa -Telecinco-, Casado ha asegurado que los "postulados" de la extrema derecha son "igual de radicales y ruinosos para el país" que los de la izquierda con la que hoy les equipara. La pregunta a la que respondía tenía que ver, precisamente, con el avance de esta fuerza política, que ha ganado cinco puntos con respecto a los anteriores comicios.
"Igual que en el centro de Europa está habiendo un resurgimiento de la derecha extrema", afirmaba Casado, en el sur del Viejo Continente "han irrumpido partidos de extrema izquierda como Syriza y Podemos, o los comunistas en Portugal".
Según su relato, los postulados de estas fuerzas "también son preocupantes", y el resto de partidos "tradicionales, en el centro y la moderación", entre los que encuadra al PP, deben combatirlos.
La formación sobre la que prefiere no hablar, para en su lugar poner el foco sobre los partidos de Alexis Tsipras y Pablo Iglesias, se ha servido de su discurso antiinmigración durante toda la campaña electoral sueca.
Casado, que recientemente levantaba apoyas al utilizar cifras inventadas para avivar el miedo a los migrantes, cree que partidos que gobiernan desde hace años, como Syriza, o que son tercera fuerza desde 2015, como Podemos, son tan "extremistas" como la ultraderecha.
