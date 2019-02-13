Público
Elisa Fernández-Vivancos La delegada de la Junta en Granada propuesta por Cs renuncia un día después de su nombramiento

Elisa Fernández-Vivancos era la responsable del gabinete jurídico de la Junta en Granada que se encargó del caso Nevada por el que el Gobierno andaluz resultó condenado a pagar 165 millones de euros.

El presidente andaluz, Juanma Moreno, y el vicepresidente, Juan Marín (i), conversan en sus escaños este martes. EFE/Julio Muñoz

Elisa Fernández-Vivancos no ejercerá finalmente las labores de delegada de Turismo, Justicia, Regeneración y Administración Local de la Junta de Andalucía en Granada, cargo para el que fue nombrada este martes por el Consejo de Gobierno, para "evitar cualquier ataque a la nueva etapa de cambio que ilusiona a tantos y tantos andaluces".

Fuentes de la referida Consejería, que capitanea el vicepresidente de la Junta, Juan Marín (Cs), han informado de la referida renuncia una vez que ha trascendido que Fernández-Vivancos era la responsable del gabinete jurídico de la Junta en Granada que se encargó del caso Nevada por el que el Gobierno andaluz resultó condenado a pagar 165 millones de euros.

"Fernandez-Vivancos considera que la inexactitud de las informaciones sobre su trayectoria profesional podría intentar perjudicar el proyecto de regeneración de la vida pública liderado por Cs y ha preferido declinar el nombramiento para evitar cualquier ataque a la nueva etapa de cambio que ilusiona a tantos y tantos andaluces", explican desde la Consejería de Juan Marín.

De este modo, las mismas fuentes han explicado que el vicepresidente de la Junta de Andalucía trasladará "en breve" una nueva propuesta al Consejo de Gobierno para cubrir dicho puesto.

Esta no es la primera dimisión en el nuevo Gobierno andaluz. Este lunes, Alberto García Valera presentó su renuncia al cargo de consejero de Hacienda, Industria y Energía por motivos de salud.

